Performant Financial To Raise $40M Via Stock Offering

DeepTarget Inc., a solution provider that utilizes data mining and business intelligence to deliver targeted engagements across digital channels for financial institutions, announced at the MEA & REDi Annual Users Group an extension of their partnership with MEA Financial, a national leader in the provision of innovative software solutions to the financial services marketplace around the nation. Through the extended partnership, DeepTarget’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP) for enterprises, including its 3D StoryTeller™ and AI-based Predictive Campaigns, will be integrated and available on all MEA’s digital platforms, including the UniFI Digital Banking Platform. DeepTarget’s enhanced, patent-pending DXP platform and its socially inspired stories also work well with MEA Financial’s Mobile Banking solution, offering an opportunity for an immediate upgrade in engagement innovation.