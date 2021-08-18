Cancel
Stocks

Performant Financial To Raise $40M Via Stock Offering

By Akanksha
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerformant Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PFMT) has priced its public offering of 10.525 million shares at $3.80 per share. The company granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.58 million shares. The company expects gross proceeds from this offering to be ~$40 million. The offering is scheduled...

