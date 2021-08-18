Joinder Launches First Dedicated Legal Department Intake Solution for Chat Workspaces
Adopters will receive Joinder Intake at no cost with a 30-day trial to the full Joinder app. Joinder, Inc. (Joinder), a solutions-based engagement platform that puts corporate legal departments in control of their deadlines, tasks, and records, today announced the official launch of its newest solution, Joinder Intake. This announcement marks the first dedicated legal department work request solution integrated with Slack, with an upcoming launch for Microsoft Teams.www.stamfordadvocate.com
Comments / 0