Granite Telecommunications Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization
Granite Telecommunications to Support Cradlepoint as a Leading Partner in Bringing 5G for Business to Life. Granite Telecommunications, LLC, a $1.65 billion provider of communications services to multilocation businesses and government agencies, today announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions.www.stamfordadvocate.com
