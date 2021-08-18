To rebuild, Haiti needs a break from neocolonialism
Over the weekend, Haiti was hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on the western part of the island. Thus far, nearly 2,000 people have been reported dead and nearly 7,000 injured, and about 1.2 million people have been impacted, according to UNICEF. The homes of up to 1.5 million residents have been damaged, per the New York Times. And to make matters worse, Tropical Storm Grace made landfall on the island Monday, bringing flooding and mudslides and further limiting access to food, shelter, and water for those in need.www.vox.com
