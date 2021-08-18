To rebuild, Haiti needs a break from neocolonialism

The heavy hand of history has fallen hard on Haiti once again. But this continuing series of devastating events are not simply natural disasters of earthquake and storm. Rather, it is the unnatural disasters imposed by the pathology and perversity of racist oppression and that particularly imposed on Haiti by the U.S., France, Canada and other European imperialist powers. And it is done, not only to rob the Haitian people of their material and human resources, but also to penalize, punish and oppress the Haitian people in the extreme for daring to achieve in history what no other enslaved people had done, defeated their enslavers and the enslavers’ allies in battle, liberated themselves and built a republic. And it was especially unnerving for Whites since it was Africans who achieved this.