Monroe man arrested after standoff with Benton County Sheriff’s Office
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monroe man Wednesday morning following a standoff that started with him firing shots at deputies the night before. According to a news release, deputies responded at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a male actively shooting a firearm towards a construction crew at a private residence near the 26000 block of Foster Road in rural Benton County. The suspect has been identified as 58-year-old Daniel Scott Roloff.lebanon-express.com
