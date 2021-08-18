Anthology Achieves the Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle Award
Anthology is honored by Microsoft for achieving outstanding sales achievement and innovation. Anthology, a leading provider of proven higher education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, has achieved the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle award. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Anthology in the top echelon of the Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help institutions and organizations achieve increased success.www.stamfordadvocate.com
