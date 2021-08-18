Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Robeson County, NC

'We're In A Dire Situation': NC Hospital CEO Sounds Alarm On Spike In COVID Cases

By North Carolina Public Radio
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometime this past Saturday, Joanne Anderson reached something close to a breaking point. She's the CEO of UNC Health Southeastern Hospital in Robeson County. If there's a ground zero in this wave of COVID-19 in North Carolina, it's there along the border with South Carolina. Much of the population in Robeson County is low income and at risk. They've seen a massive spike in cases. And the vaccination rate is just 27%.

www.wfae.org

Comments / 4

WFAE

WFAE

3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Robeson County, NC
Robeson County, NC
Health
State
South Carolina State
Robeson County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Covid#Unc#Nc Hospital#Wunc#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
FOX2Now

Fully vaccinated North Carolina couple who got COVID-19 have message for others

RALEIGH, N.C. — A fully vaccinated North Carolina couple who both contracted COVID-19 are urging others to take precautions and to get the vaccine if they haven’t yet. Thousands of fully vaccinated people in the Raleigh-Durham-Cary area have tested positive for COVID-19 as the delta variant continues to spread across the country. Two of those people, Brent Eischen and his wife Joy McGrael, of Cary, both received the Moderna vaccine months ago.
Oak City, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina mayor dies after battling COVID-19, official says

OAK CITY, N.C. — The mayor of a small North Carolina town has died from COVID-19, according to a town official. Oak City Town Clerk Vonetta Porter said Mayor William Stalls died on Sunday, WITN reported Monday. Mayor Pro Tem Sue Harrell, who will be sworn in as acting mayor at next month’s commissioners’ meeting, said Stalls had been in the hospital for three weeks.
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Masks alone won’t stop COVID from spreading. It’s time for NC to meet the moment.

As the delta variant fuels a surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout North Carolina, mask mandates are returning in many parts of the state. Following counties like Orange and Durham, the City of Raleigh reinstated a mask mandate for indoor public spaces last week. A mask mandate for Charlotte and the unincorporated parts of Mecklenburg County goes into effect 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Alyssa Atkinson

NC State will require masks as North Carolina fights Delta Variant

Get the mask mandate details in this article. There is no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States (and the world) hard in 2019 and beyond. The past few years have been a huge struggle. Many lives have been lost due to COVID-19, and that's just the tip of the iceberg regarding the negative impacts that the coronavirus pandemic brought with it.
Kentucky StatePosted by
IBTimes

Kentucky Gov. Sounds Dire Warning On COVID-19: Hospitals Reaching 'Critical Point'

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that hospitals are at risk of losing capacity and staff as the state grapples with an influx of COVID-19 cases to treat. Beshear, a Democrat, said hospitals across Kentucky are reaching a “critical point” and the Delta variant is “burning through our population,” the Associated Press reported. “Our hospital capacity, really the capacity that we have based on the staffing that we have, is reaching a critical point,” he said. He warned that if the situation doesn’t change, “we are going to be out of hospital capacity, very, very soon.”
Burlington, NJNew Jersey Herald

Hospital visitor restrictions return in parts of New Jersey as COVID cases spike

Hospitals in nine New Jersey counties have brought back visitor restrictions that were lifted in May as the delta variant causes COVID cases to soar statewide. Only one visitor, who must be masked and screened for symptoms of COVID, will be allowed for each patient in hospitals in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties, the New Jersey Hospital Association said.
Gainesville, FLWCJB

UF Health Shands CEO describes COVID situation in some North Central Florida hospitals as “a crisis”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez spoke to TV20, giving an update on the COVID surge in North Central Florida. Jimenez described the situation in hospitals in Lake City and Palatka as a crisis. He added that smaller community hospitals in the area are overrun with the virus, making it difficult for hospitals to care for non-life-threatening injuries that still require medical attention, and that those areas also have the lowest vaccination rates.
Cumberland County, NCFayetteville Observer

COVID-19 hitting younger people hard as delta variant rages, Cape Fear Valley official says

Young, healthy people are becoming critically ill from COVID-19, a top medical official said. Dr. Sam Fleishman, chief medical officer for Cape Fear Valley Health system, said hospitals across North Carolina are under tremendous stress because of COVID-19. The state is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases because of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes the disease.

Comments / 4

Community Policy