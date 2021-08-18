'We're In A Dire Situation': NC Hospital CEO Sounds Alarm On Spike In COVID Cases

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that hospitals are at risk of losing capacity and staff as the state grapples with an influx of COVID-19 cases to treat. Beshear, a Democrat, said hospitals across Kentucky are reaching a “critical point” and the Delta variant is “burning through our population,” the Associated Press reported. “Our hospital capacity, really the capacity that we have based on the staffing that we have, is reaching a critical point,” he said. He warned that if the situation doesn’t change, “we are going to be out of hospital capacity, very, very soon.”