'We're In A Dire Situation': NC Hospital CEO Sounds Alarm On Spike In COVID Cases
Sometime this past Saturday, Joanne Anderson reached something close to a breaking point. She's the CEO of UNC Health Southeastern Hospital in Robeson County. If there's a ground zero in this wave of COVID-19 in North Carolina, it's there along the border with South Carolina. Much of the population in Robeson County is low income and at risk. They've seen a massive spike in cases. And the vaccination rate is just 27%.www.wfae.org
Comments / 4