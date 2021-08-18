Coverall® Awards 31 Scholarships for the 2021-2022 Academic Year

I am grateful for the opportunity this morning to gather again as a WKU Family. While I look forward to this assembly at the start of each new academic year, the modifications we all adopted during the last 18 months made my fifth WKU Convocation even more special. Additionally, congratulations to Travis Hudson, our 2021 Spirit of WKU award winner. His WKU Spirit extends far beyond athletics and our Hill, and his character and actions continue to serve as an important example of our university’s work to fulfill our mission of transforming lives. For those unable to attend or view live our 2021 Faculty and Staff Convocation, the full address is available here.