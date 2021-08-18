Baseball adds Tyler Coolbaugh as Director of Player Development
Arizona Baseball Head Coach Chip Hale today announced the addition of Tyler Coolbaugh to the program's coaching staff as the Wildcats Director of Player Development. Like Hale, Coolbaugh joins Arizona from the professional ranks, having most recently worked for the Texas Rangers player development pipeline. In February 2021 he was announced as the hitting coach for the Rookie Dominican Summer League Rangers.247sports.com
