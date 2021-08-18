Cancel
Celebrities

Stevie Nicks Reflects on Past Addiction Issues: 'I Survived Me'

By Rachel DeSantis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rock 'n roll lifestyle can be a notoriously tricky one to navigate — and for Stevie Nicks, making it through the turbulent times remains a source of pride. The legendary singer, 73, joined Tim McGraw on his Apple Music Country show Beyond the Influence Radio on Wednesday, and revealed that while she hasn't exactly solidified plans to share her life story with the world, there's a certain subject she'd like to avoid should she one day do so.

