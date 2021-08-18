Cancel
Saints sign five, cut four on Wednesday

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

The Saints joined the rest of the league in cutting their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop them from churning their roster again on Wednesday. In addition to the previously reported signing of wide receiver Kevin White, the Saints announced the signing of four other players. Cornerback Bryan Mills, defensive back Natrell Jamerson, tackle Jordan Mills, and offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch are the other new additions to the squad.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

