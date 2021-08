SAN ANTONIO -- If you dreamed of being a Disney princess as a child or a fairytale character from Dreamworks or Pixar, you now have the chance to get paid to be one. Fairytale Friends of San Antonio is currently hiring. The company provides fairytale performers for children's birthday parties. They need several new performers, as they've been especially hit hard during the pandemic. The company ceased operations temporarily due to covid-19. As a result, some performers had to move on to other work or moved away for college as many were students.