US embassy: US government can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

By AUSTIN DENEAN, Sinclair Broadcast Group
wgxa.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) — The U.S. embassy in Kabul issued a warning Wednesday that it cannot guarantee safe passage to the airport, the only way to leave Afghanistan. "The security situation in Kabul continues to change quickly, including at the airport," the notice says. The warning comes as the U.S. military...

