Two Claridon Township Trustees spoke against the federal government's American Rescue Plan Act during their meeting Aug. 16. "Accepting this does not mean we are going to spend it," said Trustee Jonathan Tiber. "This is foolish for the federal government to do." Fiscal Officer Paula Holly said the funds totaling $823 million has already been released and the townships has until Sept. 4 to accept its share, which is about $300,000. If the township doesn't accept it, the funds will go into a pool and be redistributed to other entities recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic economic downturn, she said. Tiber...