Agriculture

Almond Board Directors Begin Their New Terms

escalontimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Board of Directors of the Almond Board of California (ABC) took their seats on Wednesday, Aug. 11 with five voting members – three of them new to the board – beginning new terms to help oversee ABC’s support of one of California’s most important agricultural crops. Board members,...

