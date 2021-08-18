Almond Board Directors Begin Their New Terms

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C., - Aug. 10, 2021 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today held a meeting of the Board of Directors, which passed the following resolutions:. 1. Approved the distribution of a NT$2.75 per share cash dividend for the second quarter of 2021, and set December 22, 2021 as the record date for common stock shareholders entitled to participate in this cash dividend distribution, and the ex-dividend date for the common shares shall be December 16, 2021. As required by Article 165 of Taiwan’s Company Law, the shareholders’ register shall be closed for five days prior to the record date (December 18 through December 22, 2021) for registration transfer, and the dividend will be paid on January 13, 2022. In addition, the ex-dividend date for TSMC American Depositary Shares (ADSs) will be December 16, 2021. The record date for TSMC ADSs entitled to participate in this cash dividend distribution will be December 17, 2021.
