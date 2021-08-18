Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Researchers Studying Daddy Longlegs' Genes Created A 'Daddy Shortlegs'

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To get an idea of why scientists would want to study daddy longlegs, try playing a game of "One of these things is not like the others" the next time you see one. "If you watch a daddy longlegs move, it will effectively walk on just three pairs of its legs," said Guilherme Gainett, a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. The remaining pair of legs, he adds, wave around in the air, probing the arachnid's surroundings.

www.apr.org

Comments / 0

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trick Daddy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daddy Longlegs#Fatherhood#Genes#Animals#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
WildlifeGood News Network

Scientists Studying Crows Get Big Surprise –They’re So Smart They Understand the Concept of Zero

Building on substantial evidence of crow consciousness, a German university has proven some crows can learn to recognize ‘zero’ as a counting unit. While that sounds ridiculous, zero is not nothing, rather it’s one of the most complex mathematical concepts devised—that something can and should represent nothing, not only as the base value, but as a placeholder.
AnimalsPosted by
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Freaky Fanged Frog Discovered in the Philippines

Researchers at the University of Kansas have described a new species of fanged frog discovered in the Philippines that’s nearly indistinguishable from a species on a neighboring island except for its unique mating call and key differences in its genome. The KU-led team has just published its findings in the...
WorldPosted by
LiveScience

Enormous graveyard of alien-like sea creatures discovered at 'Jurassic Pompeii' in central UK

Paleontologists have uncovered an enormous fossil graveyard of squiggly, alien-like Jurassic sea creatures beneath a limestone quarry in the U.K.'s Cotswolds region. The fossil find includes perhaps tens of thousands of marine invertebrates called echinoderms — meaning "hedgehog skin" in Greek, and including the ancient ancestors of modern starfish, sea cucumbers, sea urchins and frilly-limbed sea lilies — immaculately preserved at all stages of their life cycles, the researchers said in a statement.
WildlifePhys.org

Researchers spot a 'golden' bear while studying endangered spectacled bears in Peru

The number of spectacled bears in Peru might be larger than suspected, a new study in Ursus suggests. A team of researchers from Gothenburg University, Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) and Stony Brook University studied the population of the endangered species in Northern Peru. By identifying individuals through facial patterns, they were able to estimate the population density in the area and identify an unknown hotspot. Intriguingly, the researchers also observed the first "golden" bear.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Unlike Humans, Cuttlefish Retain Sharp Memory of Specific Events in Old Age

Cuttlefish can remember what, where, and when specific events happened – right up to their last few days of life, researchers have found. The results, published this week in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, are the first evidence of an animal whose memory of specific events does not deteriorate with age.
Animalsscitechdaily.com

“Schneider’s Marmoset” – New Monkey Species Discovered in Brazilian Amazon

“Schneider’s marmoset” is found in the highly threatened, but little-studied forests of Mato Grosso State. team of scientists has discovered a new marmoset species in the Brazilian Amazon. Schneider’s marmoset (Mico schneideri), described in the latest issue of the journal Scientific Reports, is named after professor Horacio Schneider, a pioneer and major contributor to the research of diversity and evolution of monkeys.
AnimalsNewswise

To Understand Future Habitat Needs for Chimpanzees, Look to the Past

Newswise — A new study provides insight into where chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) avoided climate instability during glacial and interglacial periods in Africa over the past 120,000 years. Using bioclimatic variables and other data, the study identified previously unknown swaths of habitat, rich in figs and palms, where chimps rode out the changes seen since the Last Interglacial period.
WildlifeNewsweek

Can Dinosaurs Be Brought Back to Life Via Cloning? Experts Explain

Earlier this year, researchers discovered what was reported to be the oldest ancient DNA on record—belonging to mammoths. The finding was documented in a study published in the journal Nature in February. The genomic mammoth DNA samples, in excess of a million years old, were found in teeth from the huge now-extinct animals that had been stored in permafrost in eastern Siberia.
Wildlifeb105.com

Scientists Created ‘Daddy Short Legs’ – Here’s What’s Snappenin’

Scientists in the US have created a “daddy short legs” spider, adjusting the genetics of the common, house-dwelling daddy long legs to understand more about their makeup. Researchers at the University of Madison-Wisconsin published their findings in the latest issue of Proceedings of the Royal Society B. journal, hoping the results will allow for future development of more sophisticated tools for functional genetics.
WildlifeNeuroscience News

Similar to Human Babies, This Bat Species Learns to Communicate Through Babbling and Vocal Imitation

Summary: Just like human babies, the young Saccopteryx bilineata bat babbles as part of its initial language learning phase. Among the sac-winged bat family, Saccopteryx bilineata is the most communicative species. Their repertoire of elaborate songs and calls are part of their courtship strategy for mating. Given the complexity of their ‘language,’ these bats start their vocal learning process at a young age.
WildlifeScience Daily

Sustained fast rates of evolution explain how tetrapods evolved from fish

Harvard University, Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology. One of the biggest questions in evolution is when and how major groups of animals first evolved. The rise of tetrapods (all limbed vertebrates) from their fish relatives marks one of the most important evolutionary events in the history of life. This "fish-to-tetrapod" transition took place somewhere between the Middle and Late Devonian (~400-360 million years ago) and represents the onset of a major environmental shift, when vertebrates first walked onto land. Yet, some of the most fundamental questions regarding the dynamics of this transition have remained unresolved for decades.
AnimalsPosted by
Massive Science

Choosing which anemone species to call home has dramatic consequences for young clownfish

Among the coral reefs of Kimbe Bay off the coast of Papua New Guinea lives a population of clownfish. These charismatic orange fish display brilliant white stripes and make their homes among the stinging tentacles of sea anemones. In these waters, clownfish are hosted by two different species of sea anemone, the giant carpet anemone and the magnificent sea anemone. A study recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showed that, instead of being an innocuous choice, the anemone home a clownfish selects can shape the rest of its life, and even its very body.
SciencePhys.org

An inexpensive resource for the protein-research community

Labs can easily make their own protein ladders—molecular rulers for estimating the sizes of proteins—for less than a penny per experiment using the newly developed, license-free "Penn State Protein Ladder system." A research team of undergraduate students led by Song Tan, Verne M. Willaman Professor of Molecular Biology at Penn State, developed the ladders to be easily used in two of the most common experiments in protein research, gel electrophoresis and Western blots—which researchers use to separate or detect proteins based on their size.
PhotographyPopular Science

Your Flickr photos could help scientists keep tabs on wildlife

Have you ever had an animal or even a plant photobomb pictures that you then shared publicly onto social media? Even if you didn’t mean to, you may be helping conservation scientists find out more about where the wild things are. As ecosystems rapidly change, scientists are scrambling to understand how different plants and animals are responding, and whether they’re staying put, or popping up elsewhere.
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Ungar Part of International, NSF-Sponsored Group Studying the Arctic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Peter Ungar, distinguished professor of anthropology at the University of Arkansas, and several colleagues focused on the Arctic have received a $3 million grant from the National Science Foundation to study the effect of climate change, globalization and infrastructure development on the increasingly precarious region. One of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy