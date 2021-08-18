7 Fruits and Veggies That Are at Peak Ripeness Right Now, Plus Our Favorite Healthy Ways To Use Them

It took me awhile to really like and enjoy banana pudding. I guess I never really understood why anyone would want to eat banana flavored pudding mixed with bananas and soft cookies! Ha! That is, until I actually grew to appreciate the flavor combinations of the overall dish, as well as the unique history behind this classic southern staple! On my website I have a recipe for banana pudding, as well as a chocolate version but this recipe here may be one of my most unique.