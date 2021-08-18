Outreach Meeting Slated On Pair Of Wildlife Areas
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), will hold an online outreach meeting later this month. This meeting for licensed hunters is designed to take comments and recommendations regarding hunting programs on Type A Wildlife Areas in the Bay Delta Region. The online meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. using Microsoft Teams. Those interested are asked to email Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area Manager Joe Hobbs (joe.hobbs@wildlife.ca.gov) for a link to the meeting and instructions for submitting comments and questions.www.escalontimes.com
