Tom Brady: Titans' Ryan Tannehill wasn't subject of profane comment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It's not surprising that Brady wasn't talking about Tannehill in his comments on "The Shop." The veteran is 5-6 against Brady, including four wins when the two were rivals on the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots. Tannehill also beat Brady in the 2019 playoffs as a member of the Titans.

The Titans were considered a landing spot for Brady because of his relationship with head coach Mike Vrabel. However, Tennessee opted to re-sign Tannehill to a four-year, $118 million deal.

Brady then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led the franchise to a Super Bowl title in his first season with the club.

Now that Tannehill is ruled out, fans will continue to speculate which quarterback Brady was talking about. The San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders were each considered landing spots, but they stuck with Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr, respectively.

Considering Brady's success in Tampa last season, whichever team passed on him is probably regretting it now as the Bucs gear up for another Super Bowl run this year.