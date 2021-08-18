Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dominic Smith in left field Wednesday for Mets' matinee

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets left fielder Dominic Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. Smith is starting in left field in place of an idle Kevin Pillar and batting sixth after he was held out...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Pillar
Person
Anthony Desclafani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#Numberfire#Mlb Heat Map#Desclafani
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Nats-Mets game suspended in 2nd inning, to resume Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) — The series opener between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was suspended in the top of the second inning Tuesday night because of rain. Washington is ahead 3-1 on the strength of a three-run homer from Juan Soto in his return to the starting lineup. Play will resume Wednesday at 4:10 p.m., and the game will remain scheduled for nine innings.
MLBDerrick

Will Smith’s home run lifts Dodgers over Mets in 10 innings

NEW YORK — The optimists among the Los Angeles Dodgers’ faithful will point to Friday night’s 6-5, 10-inning victory over the New York Mets in Citi Field as cause for celebration, the Dodgers finally snapping an overtime hex that saw them lose 11 of their first 12 extra-inning games this season.
MLBIdaho8.com

Smith’s HR in 10th lifts Dodgers past Mets 6-5

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Smith hit a two-run homer to start the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back after blowing a four-run lead to beat the New York Mets 6-5. Smith gave the Dodgers a 6-4 advantage when he hit a full-count sinker from Jeurys Familia into the left field seats. Smith’s 16th homer easily cleared the fence and set Los Angeles up for its second win in 14 extra-inning games this year. Smith’s drive atoned for a passed ball the catcher committed in the seventh that allowed Pete Alonso to score the tying run.
MLBSports Illustrated

Mets, Nationals Game Suspended Due To Rain; Doubleheader Coming On Wednesday

When talking about the 2021 New York Mets, three things are for certain: injuries, rainouts and doubleheaders. And on Tuesday evening, things were no different, as the Mets' series opener against the Nationals was suspended due to inclement weather in the top of the second inning. The Nationals jumped out...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Marcus Stroman: Start moved up to Wednesday

Stroman will start Wednesday against the Nationals rather than Thursday as previously scheduled, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. Rich Hill was previously slated to toe the rubber Wednesday, but he will now swap starting spots with Stroman in order to keep the latter on a normal four days of rest. Stroman last pitched Friday, allowing two runs on five hits in a loss to the Phillies.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Resting for matinee

McCann will sit for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Nationals. It's no surprise to see that McCann won't be asked to catch two games in one day. Tomas Nido will catch Marcus Stroman in the first game, but McCann should return to the lineup for the second.
MLBSportsGrid

Mets/Nationals Postponed for Second Straight Night Wednesday

Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, with a 12:10 p.m. first pitch. Rain has been in the forecast...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Players of the Week: Dominic Smith, Rich Hill Two Bright Spots

Let’s be real, this past week was absolutely a week to forget for the New York Mets. They dropped three out of four to the Miami Marlins and then were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies, falling all the way to third place in the division. The pitching staff didn’t throw...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Highlights: Will Smith Hits Game-Winning Home Run Vs. Mets

Needing to keep pace with the San Francisco Giants, who are is in the midst of a soft stretch in their schedule, the Los Angeles Dodgers nearly let a win slip through their fingers before being rescued by Will Smith in the 10th inning to defeat the New York Mets, 6-4.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Recap: Will Smith Rescues Dodgers Bullpen In Extra Innings Against Mets

The Los Angeles Dodgers fared well in terms of productive outs early but needed a Will Smith home run in the 10th inning for a 6-5 victory over the New York Mets in the series opener at Citi Field. Coming off a quiet showing during the three games against the Philadelphia Phillies, Max Muncy doubled in the first inning. That was later cashed in by Corey Seager as he battled in a nine-pitch at-bat that ended with an RBI double to straightaway center field.
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers arrive at Citi Field for weekend series with Mets

The Dodgers roll into Citi Field Friday for the first series against the Mets since September 2019. When these two teams tangled last, Kenley Jansen got the win after pitching in the eighth inning and Kenta Maeda picked up the save. That seems like a lifetime ago despite it happening...
MLBObserver-Dispatch

Mets lose another contributor as reliever Drew Smith hits injured list

NEW YORK — The Mets will need to find a way to replace yet another key contributor. Drew Smith's name doesn't carry a weight similar to that of Jacob deGrom, Francisco Lindor or Javier Báez, but he's helped the Mets immensely this season. That's why it's bad news that the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Dominic Smith returns to Mets' lineup on Saturday night

New York Mets first baseman / outfielder Dominic Smith is batting third in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Smith will man left field after Kevin Pillar was rested against right-hander Walker Buehler. numberFire's models project Smith to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Lindor making progress, Drew Smith to IL

The Mets lost to the Dodgers in extra innings for the second straight time last night, this time by a score of 2-1. Taijuan Walker was brilliant, tossing 6 1⁄3 hitless innings before Will Smith tied the game in the seventh with a solo homer. Michael Conforto had hit a solo shot in the fourth inning to put the Mets on the board. That was it for the scoring in regulation; Aaron Loup helped Walker get out of the seventh inning and then Miguel Castro and Seth Lugo each contributed a scoreless inning in relief. Cody Bellinger hit an RBI double off Yennsy Díaz to score the free runner in the tenth inning. Díaz managed to hold the Dodgers to just the one run, but the Mets failed to muster any sort of rally in the bottom of the frame and thus fell to 1.5 games out of first place in the NL East.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kevin Pillar in left field for Mets on Tuesday

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Pillar will operate left after Dominic Smith was given the night off in San Francisco. In a righty versus righty matchup against Logan Webb, Pillar's FanDuel salary stands at $2,200.
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets: This reliable left handed reliever has saved the Mets bullpen

Aug 6, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Aaron Loup (32) throws a pitch in the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports. For the last two seasons, the New York Mets had a very solid left-handed reliever...
MLBnumberfire.com

New York's Dominic Smith sitting on Tuesday night

New York Met first baseman / outfielder Dominic Smith is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Smith will rest against the Giants after Kevin Pillar was announced as Tuesday's left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 294 batted balls this season, Smith has produced a 6.5%...
MLBallfans.co

Morning Briefing: Mets Try To Avoid Another Sweep In Matinee Against Giants

The Mets dropped the second of their three-game series with the Giants on Tuesday night. It’s their fifth loss in a row, and it’s their first time below .500 since April. They’ll look to avoid a sweep and get back to .500 with a matinee (3:45 p.m. start time) in San Francisco on Wednesday.
MLBSports Illustrated

Mets' Taijuan Walker Unable To Repeat His Dominance Against Dodgers

After dominating the Dodgers in his last start, Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker was decent, but still not as sharp this time out against Los Angeles. Walker ran into trouble in the bottom of the second when he issued a leadoff walk to Corey Seager, before allowing a double to Met killer Will Smith to put runners on second-and-third with nobody out. That's when the Dodgers' productive offense drove them home on two RBI groundouts by A.J. Pollock and Chris Taylor to jump out ahead at 2-0.

Comments / 0

Community Policy