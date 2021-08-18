Thandie Newton Does Glam Goddess-Inspo in Versace Minidress & Crystal Sandals at ‘Reminiscence’ Premiere

Thandie Newton turned heads in a shimmery metallic dress at her latest movie premiere.

The actress hit the red carpet on Tuesday night in Hollywood for her new film, “Reminiscence.”

Newton wore a sparkly Versace minidress to the event. The glittery gold and silver dress included a long, flowing yellow sash over the one-shoulder strap as well as subtle detailing throughout that seemed Greek Goddess-inspired. She added silver statement earrings to her ensemble and pulled her long hair back into a sleek, high ponytail.

The “Westworld” star went with sparkling heels to go with her dazzling dress and earrings. She wore Aleví Milano’s Penelope sandals , embellished with hundreds of Preciosa crystal baguettes. The shiny shoes featured a jeweled ankle strap as well as jeweled beading over the semi-covered toe. The champagne-colored satin stilettos rose over 4 inches in height.

Newton, who plays Watts in the film, was accompanied by her 16-year-old daughter, Nico Parker . Parker also is in the movie alongside her mother. Sam Medina, Daniel Wu and Lisa Joy, among others, also attended the premiere. The science-fiction thriller film, which stars Hugh Jackman, hits theaters and HBO Max on Friday.

To sparkle like Newton, look no further than these crystal heels.

