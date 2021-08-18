Lakers News: LeBron James Tied For Highest NBA 2K22 Rating, Anthony Davis Doesn’t Crack Top 10

While listening to the introductory press conferences of all of the new players on the Lakers, one theme seemed to stand out — sacrifice. Many players spoke about how they were here to win, and that their role didn’t matter just as long as the journey ended with a ring. And with superstars in LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, as well as names that pop off the roster list in Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Marc Gasol, there are bound to be some players who receive less playing time than what they are expecting.