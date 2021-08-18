Michael B. Jordan downplays Denzel Washington comparisons: 'That's my mentor'

Press Association

The question was posed on Twitter and garnered enough attention online for TMZ to ask Jordan as the 34-year-old actor was leaving the Catch restaurant in West Hollywood over the weekend.

"That's my mentor, man," Jordan said, signing autographs for fans. "It's all love, man."

Jordan and Washington tag-teamed on biographical drama A Journal for Jordan, based on the true story of the late First Sgt. Charles Monroe King penning a 200-page journal for his infant son, Jordan, before he was killed in Baghdad in October 2006—one month before he would have finished his tour of duty.

Directed by Washington, the film is an adaptation of Dana Canedy's memoir by the same name. Canedy was King's partner and the mother to now-16-year-old Jordan.

The Black Panther and Creed star plays King, and Canedy is portrayed by Chanté Adams.

The official trailer dropped last week:

Jordan told USA Today that acting under Washington was "a masterclass of character development and directing."

"Everybody wants to work with him, and he's a very selective guy," Jordan added. "So the fact that he wanted to work with me was a huge deal for me."

Washington previously directed 2016 Oscar darling Fences, while Jordan is set to make his directorial debut with Creed III.