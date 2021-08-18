Asbury Man Now Faces New Charges Of Arson

One of two men accused of shooting a flare gun at individuals, vehicles and a residence in June in Dubuque now faces charges for allegedly setting a fire that damaged his residence a month earlier. 27 year old Royal Broman of Asbury was arrested Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of second-degree arson. A report says that video footage shows Broman leaving his residence in Asbury at about 2:45 p.m. on May 26th with a large amount of smoke visibly coming from the lower residence. Broman allegedly drove away in a vehicle without notifying police or fire officials about the blaze, which caused over $750 in damage. Broman also is accused of participating in the flare-gun firing spree on June 9th in Dubuque, along with 21 year old Chandler Bourgeous of Apple River, Illinois and a juvenile from Asbury.