Trevor Ariza and Dwight Howard are excited to chase a ring with Carmelo Anthony on Lakers
While much of the focus around the Lakers has been about role players joining forces to play alongside superstars in LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, those aren't the only players that new Lakers are excited to play with. In forming a team full of older veterans, the Lakers have a roster that has been around the league for quite and while, intertwining careers with one another throughout the years.www.lakers365.com
