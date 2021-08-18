Cancel
‘FBoy Island’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

By Danielle Turchiano
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

HBO Max has renewed new dating competition series “ FBoy Island ” for a second season.

The show comes from creator Elan Gale and is hosted by Nikki Glaser , who also executive produces.

“With a title like ‘FBoy Island,’ we knew we would get the audience’s attention and we’re thrilled that they’ve responded to the self-aware, comedic nature of the format, proving that they are excited by this fresh approach that puts women in control,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

The first season of “FBoy Island,” which filmed earlier this year in the Cayman Islands, put three women in the power position , so to speak, choosing a potential boyfriend among 24 seemingly eligible and willing men. The trick, at first, seemed to be to figure out who were the self-proclaimed “nice guys” who were there to form genuine relationships and who were the self-professed “f-boys,” who were out to have fun and win money but likely not care about someone’s heart.

As the first season went on, eliminated players revealed whether they entered the show a nice guy or a f-boy, and some claimed to have changed their ways due to the women they met along the way. At least one revealed his truest of colors in the finale when he opted to keep the cash prize over a new relationship. (Spoiler alert: Glaser had other plans for that money because f-boys don’t get to finish first.)

“Season 1 undoubtedly kept the audience guessing but we have even more big twists in store for Season 2. To the next batch of f-boys, beware, we’re coming for you!” added Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president, nonfiction and live-action family, HBO Max.

Added Glaser: “I couldn’t be happier about returning to ‘FBoy Island’ for Season 2. The only downside is that it confirms my greatest fear: that there are more than 12 Fboys on planet earth.”

“FBoy Island” is produced by STXalternative. Gale executive produes for TheYearOfElan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg for STXalternative, Ben Bitonti, Glaser and showrunner Sam Dean.

“The response to ‘FBoy Island’ has been incredible and we can’t wait to dial up the volume even more to take the second season to the next level. We’re thrilled to continue this collaboration with HBO Max, Elan, Sam, Nikki and Ben. They have been amazing creative partners,” said Goldberg.

