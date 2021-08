Apple TV+ has released a full trailer for Season Two of the newsroom drama, The Morning Show, which is set to return September 17th. The new season finds TMS anchors Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) navigating a new set of pressures and conflicts after their explosive decision to reveal the extent of their workplace’s toxic culture on air. While network executive Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) tries to inject some stability back into TMS and its network, UBA, the show and its personnel soon realize that they could be hit with another major revelation — this one about the difficulties and disadvantages faced by people of color at The Morning Show.