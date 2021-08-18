Adventure Ready Brands Adds Advisory Board Members

Adventure Ready Brands announced that consumer product executives Michelle Stacy and Bruno Silva had joined the company’s advisory board. “I am excited that these two accomplished leaders have agreed to join our advisory board,” said Chris Heye, CEO, Adventure Ready Brands. “Michelle has a long track record of building brands and companies. Her experience as president of Keurig and leading their growth from $490 million to $4.3 billion will be invaluable to us as we continue our fast growth trajectory. She is not only strategic, but she is also a savvy operator who built strong teams around her. We both see a correlation to her career and to the strategies of Adventure Ready Brands.”