The Highly-Anticipated Joe Freshgoods x New Balance ‘Outside Clothes’ Collab Gets a Release Date

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwGRL_0bVUycDx00

After several teases on social media, the highly-anticipated “Outside Clothes” Made 990v3 collaboration between Joe Freshgoods and New Balance now has a release date.

According to New Balance, the designer, whose real name is Joe Robinson , used the nostalgia of playing outside as a child to inspire the Made 990v3, as well as the accompanying apparel collection. Also, New Balance said “Outside Clothes” is a nod “to the impact that being outside has had on his creative process.”

To deliver on the concept, the shoe is executed with brown suede, added to represent dirt, blue mesh as a nod to the sky and green accents for grass.

“I didn’t realize until last year how much the act of being outside had played a major part in my career,” Robinson said in a statement. “Sometimes it takes something being taken away from you to realize what it means to you. And that’s really what inspired this shoe. To me, being told you smell like outside represents the early stages of what fun meant. From neighborhood block parties to hanging on the porch all day with your homies, you knew you had a wild day when your mom said you smelled like outside.”

The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance “Outside Clothes” Made 990v3 arrives via Newbalance.com and at select global retailers on Sept. 10. Retail price is $220.

The “Outside Clothes” apparel will be sold exclusively via Joefreshgoods.com.

