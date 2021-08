Summer trading conditions kicked in after Wednesday’s US CPI release. Core bonds and main FX cross rates aren’t going anywhere. Higher US PPI and good labor market data (weekly claims) didn’t change that. US Treasuries marginally underperformed German Bunds yesterday after the $27bn 30-yr Bond sale stopped above the 1:00 PM bid side. Demand metrics were average. The auction wrapped up the US Treasury’s mid-month refinancing operation after solid 3-yr Note and stellar 10-yr Note sales. US yields added up to 1.5 bps in a daily perspective with the belly of the curve outperforming the wings. German yields increased by up to 0.5 bps. 10-yr yield spreads vs Germany narrowed by up to 3 bps with Italy outperforming. EUR/USD stabilized just above the key 1.1704/1.1695 support zone. The pair closed at 1.1730. Sterling lost out against the euro after four days straight failing to take out EUR/GBP 0.8470 support triggered some return action higher. The pair currently changes hands around the 0.85 big figure. The overall low volatility market environment remains fertile ground for stocks. European and US indices added up to 0.5% on a daily basis with a new all-time high for the S&P 500.