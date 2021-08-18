Cancel
Bridgeport, NE

Briggs thankful for player's willingness to change and learn in first season with Bridgeport

By Hunter Arterburn
News Channel Nebraska
 5 days ago

BRIDGEPORT - After watching her mother serve as a long-time volleyball coach at Mitchell High School, Taylor Briggs gets her shot as the head coach at Bridgeport High School. Briggs, the daughter of Heath and Michelle Peters, spent the last five seasons as an assistant coach at Amherst and Axtell High Schools. Her first match as a head coach is Thursday, Aug. 26 at Bayard.

