During a Dolphins Media Availability last week, I was intrigued by an interview with Miami Dolphins Tight End Adam Shaheen and questions on him being out on the covid list according to the covid protocol that the NFL has put into place. Shaheen is not shy about talking about himself not being vaccinated but does not judge those who choose or do not choose to vaccinate. Shaheen was put on the covid list two weeks ago with fellow Tight End Mike Gesicki and Cethan Carter. None of the three tested positive for covid. The three players were subject to contact tracing, which asks people who may have been in contact with someone that has COVID-19 to self-quarantine.