Pistons' Cade Cunningham, Luka Garza earn spots on All-Summer League second team

By Detroit Free Press
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pistons had a good showing in the NBA Summer League, showcasing their rookie class and getting a first look for some of their rookies from last season. They finished with three straight wins and even without top pick Cade Cunningham in the final two games, they looked good. Big man Luka Garza was a breakout star in Las Vegas and Cunningham showed why he was the No. 1 overall pick in his first three games.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green gave us a glimpse of the NBA's next decade in their Summer League matchup and it was so fun

Cade Cunningham was the number one overall pick in the draft for the Detroit Pistons, but it wasn’t a consensus pick. The Pistons were mulling the decision to pick Cunningham number one up until just the night before the NBA draft. Why? Basically, because Jalen Green was just that good. And that’s why he went second overall to the Rockets just a pick after Cunningham went to the Pistons.
FanSided

Jalen Green has monster Summer League performance against Cade Cunningham

The matchup between Houston’s Jalen Green and Detroit’s Cade Cunningham was must see TV last night with Green tallying up 25 points and Cunningham with 20. This is the matchup that will evolve into a healthy rivalry for years to come: Cade Cunningham vs. Jalen Green. The rookies put up some serious numbers, but the G-League Ignite alum closed out with a game-high of 25 points to the former Cowboy’s 20.
Cade Cooks Knicks, Pistons Get First Summer League Win

Cade Cunningham has settled into the NBA Summer League. After a pair of good games to start the Sumer League, this year’s No. 1 pick played great Friday night in Las Vegas. His Pistons beat the New York Knicks 93-87. Cunningham finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He was also a game-best plus-23.
Lee, Garza lead the charge as Pistons finish Summer League with a flourish

Three quick observations from Monday night’s 79-78 win over the Orlando Magic at Thomas & Mack Center. OUT WITH A WIN – The Pistons finished Summer League with a three-game win streak and without their most acclaimed starters in the lineup. Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes sat for the second straight game and were joined in street clothes by Saddiq Bey, leaving Saben Lee and Luka Garza as the headliners – and they led the way past Orlando. Lee, getting to play with the ball in his hands for nearly all of his 26 minutes with Hayes and Cunningham out, controlled the game and helped the Pistons take command early. In 13 first-half minutes, Lee had 12 points and six assists without a turnover and hit 2 of 3 from the 3-point arc. His tough floater with 40 seconds left gave the Pistons a five-point lead and essentially sealed the win. He finished with 19 points and eight assists. Orlando trailed the entire game but crept within a point early in the fourth quarter. That’s when Deividas Sirvydis, who had a rough Summer League, heated up. He hit three triples and a long two to push the Pistons lead back to 10 with seven minutes to go. The game featured teams that held three of the top eight picks in last month’s draft, but none of the three rookies played – Cunningham for the Pistons, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner for Orlando. Suggs was shut down by the Magic after suffering a sprained thumb in Thursday’s game. Cunningham’s Summer League ended after three games. He averaged 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks and shot 50 percent from the 3-point line on nearly nine attempts per game.
Steph Curry's Mom, Sonya, Files For Divorce From Dell

Steph Curry's parents are going their separate ways ... TMZ Sports has learned Sonya Curry has filed for divorce from Dell Curry. 55-year-old Sonya put in the paperwork back on June 14 in North Carolina ... according to court records. A court official tells us the divorce is still ongoing.
Isiah Thomas Was In Tears After Dropping 81 Points In Pro-Am Game

Isaiah Thomas recently went full Kobe Bryant, dropping 81 points in a pro-am event. The former NBA star showcased his talents again, going off against amateurs and lower-tier professionals. IT finished the night with 81 points, earning a lot of praise on social media for such a big display. It...

