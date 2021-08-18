Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, RI

Rhode Island to Require COVID-19 Vaccine for All Licensed Healthcare Workers

By Christian Winthrop
Posted by 
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4Axd_0bVUyO3t00

The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Wednesday that all employees, interns, and volunteers in RIDOH-licensed healthcare facilities and all RIDOH-licensed healthcare providers must receive their final dose of COVID-19 vaccine by October 1, 2021.

“The most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant, is vaccination,” said Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH. “For the safety of our healthcare workers, patients, and for our healthcare system overall, today’s announcement is a very important step.”

The regulation applies to staff at RIDOH-licensed health care facilities, including those with direct patient contact and those who may not be involved in patient care. It also applies to individually licensed providers who utilize their license as part of their position in a healthcare facility. Prior to October 1st, any worker in a RIDOH-licensed healthcare facility who is not vaccinated is required to wear a face mask and be tested at least twice weekly.

RIDOH-licensed facilities

Workers in RIDOH-licensed facilities must be vaccinated before October 1st. Workers in RIDOH-licensed facilities who are not vaccinated by October 1st will not be allowed to enter a healthcare facility unless they provide proof of a medical exemption. Employees in violation of this regulation may face financial penalties and/or suspension/revocation of the facility’s license, in addition to disciplinary action by the affected employer against individual employees who do not comply.

RIDOH-licensed healthcare providers

All RIDOH-licensed healthcare providers who work in a healthcare setting must be vaccinated as of October 1st. Those who are not vaccinated by October 1st may be subject to financial penalties and/or suspension/revocation of their license (unless they provide proof of a medical exemption).

The COVID-19 healthcare worker vaccination regulations and additional resources are available online: covid.ri.gov/healthcare-professionals

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Health
Newport, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Announces Full Schedule of Back-to-School COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

Governor Dan McKee, the Rhode Island Department of Health, the Rhode Island Department of Education, and community partners have coordinated more than 100 back-to-school and community-based COVID-19 clinics between early August and mid-September. With the rise in the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is found to be several times as transmissible as primary strains of COVID-19, the State is urging students 12 or older and their families to get vaccinated before the start of school.
Public HealthPosted by
Newport Buzz

FDA Approves First COVID-19 Vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine Monday. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty (koe-mir’-na-tee), for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
Portsmouth, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

New Rhode Island law bans intentional release of balloons

Legislation sponsored by Rep. Susan R. Donovan and Sen. V. Susan Sosnowski was ceremonially signed into law yesterday to protect the environment and wildlife by prohibiting the intentional release of large groups of balloons. The legislation, which Gov. Daniel McKee signed in a ceremony with the sponsors, would ban intentional,...
HealthPosted by
Newport Buzz

Nurse Practitioner Charged in Alleged $2.3 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme

A registered nurse and nurse practitioner who allegedly billed and received more than $2.3 million dollars from commercial health insurers and Medicaid for services he falsely claimed to have performed on patients in Rhode Island, New York, and Florida is in federal custody in Florida and will be brought to Rhode Island to face health care fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering charges, announced Acting United States Attorney Richard B. Myrus.
Public HealthPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIDOH Launches New Drug Overdose Surveillance Data Hub

With drug overdose deaths increasing both nationally and in Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has launched a new Rhode Island Drug Overdose Surveillance Data Hub to increase access to information about the overdose epidemic. The Rhode Island Drug Overdose Data Hub was formally released this week...
RestaurantsPosted by
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Signs Legislation to Continue To-Go Alcohol Sales At Restaurants

Legislation will continue to allow alcohol sales with to-go orders and prevent third-party delivery services from listing a business without that business’ consent. Governor Dan McKee, joined by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, Representative Jacquelyn Baginski, Senator Hanna Gallo, Representative Robert Craven, and Senator Frank Lombardi today ceremonially signed into law two pieces of legislation to support local restaurants.
Cranston, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Rhode Island Announces First West Nile Virus Finding of the Summer

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Thursday that a mosquito sample collected July 29 in Cranston has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) by RIDOH State Health Laboratories. This is the first WNV finding of the summer in Rhode Island and was the only confirmed WNV-positive finding from 70 mosquito samples collected from 10 traps July 29. To date, no mosquito samples have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in the state.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

FDA authorizes vaccine boosters for people with weakened immune systems

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for people with weakened immune systems. The FDA OK is not the final go-ahead. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee has scheduled a meeting Friday to discuss vaccine boosters and to take up the FDA authorization. If the CDC gives the go-ahead, vaccine distribution is expected to begin immediately.
Providence, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Health Advisory – Rhode Island Air Quality Alert

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is predicting that air quality will reach unhealthy levels during the afternoon and into the evening on Thursday August 12th. The alert is being issued statewide. The poor air quality will be due to elevated ground level ozone concentrations. Fine particles readings are also expected to reach moderate statewide, with the highest readings around Providence. Ozone is a major component of smog and is formed by the photochemical reaction of pollutants emitted by motor vehicles, industry and other sources in the presence of elevated temperatures and sunlight.
CollegesPosted by
Newport Buzz

URI to require indoor masking on campus

Effective immediately, the University of Rhode Island is updating its health guidelines to include universal indoor masking for all faculty, staff, students, and visitors on campus, regardless of vaccination status. This measure is consistent with an announcement today by the State of Rhode Island that everyone entering a state facility, both visitors and employees, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a face covering, unless they have a documented medical reason for an exemption. This step also follows recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to reduce COVID-19 transmission on campus and help keep our community healthy and safe.
PoliticsPosted by
Newport Buzz

Shoreline access study commission appointed

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi today announced the appointment of the members of a special legislative committee that will study the issue of public access to the shoreline under legislation sponsored by Rep. Terri Cortvriend and passed by the House in June. Under the resolution (2021-H 5469A) that created it,...
Public HealthPosted by
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Signs Multiple Bills Supporting Women’s Health and Equity

Governor Dan McKee was joined by Representatives Justine A. Caldwell, Susan Donovan, Carol Hagan McEntee, and Katherine S. Kazarian; Senators Gayle Goldin, Valarie J. Lawson, and V. Susan Sosnowski; House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi; Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio; and women’s advocates and organizations today for the ceremonial signing of multiple pieces of legislation that will support women’s health and equity in Rhode Island.
Providence, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

DEM Announces Availability of $3 Million to Help Communities, Local Groups Protect Open Space

The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that $3 million in matching grants is available to help communities and local organizations protect valuable green space throughout Rhode Island. The grant round is now open, with a deadline of October 29, 2021. Funding provided through the 2016 Green Economy Bond and the 2018 Green Economy and Clean Water Bond – which Rhode Island voters approved by a margin of almost 80 percent last November – is capitalizing the grants.

Comments / 2

Community Policy