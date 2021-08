Summer’s great, but sometimes the usual places can get a little over-populated. Have you ever gone to the water to relax but found your quiet day ruined by too many nearby beach-goers? It’s a frustrating situation, and one that likely left you wishing you had chosen somewhere a little more tucked away. Lucky for you, enjoying your summer in Connecticut is a piece of cake. The Constitution State has plenty of spots with more than enough space for you to enjoy a relaxed day by the water and feel miles away from everyone.