FIU's Venture Miami Opportunity Program to uplift female founders of color

Patrick Murphy was struck by how low-tech the construction industry was when he joined Coastal Construction Group in 2017. He returned to the family business that year after serving two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives for Florida's 18th congressional district, an area that includes parts of Palm Beach County. Murphy, who led future-of-work initiatives during his political career, said he applied that mindset to Coastal Construction when he rejoined the firm as executive vice president. He wanted to use technology to improve efficiency and cut costs, and immediately zeroed in on an area he believed was in desperate need for an update: the estimating process.