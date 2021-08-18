FIU's Venture Miami Opportunity Program to uplift female founders of color
Florida International University is teaming with the city of Miami and JPMorgan Chase to empower female founders of color. The university received a $150,000 grant from JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) to create the Venture Miami Opportunity Program within FIU's Office and Engagement, a new program that offers intensive management and leadership training to participants. The first cohort will kick off with 20 women business owners who are Black, indigenous or people of color.www.bizjournals.com
