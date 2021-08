Most banking applications aren’t designed for actual bank customers. Often, banking apps are created to fit into already internally-defined processes instead of determining what design features would make the application visually appealing, engaging and easy for customers to use. Design thinking goes beyond instinct and best guesses to incorporate data and analytics into design. Take a behind the scenes look at the Temenos Infinity Design Center of Excellence with two Temenos design gurus and learn from real world banking examples how you can apply design thinking to your own banking applications.