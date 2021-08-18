Next Virtual City Council Meeting is August 31
The meeting will be broadcast on the City's website and will stream live on the City's Greensboro Television Network (GTN). The meeting is also broadcast on AT&T Uverse channel 99, NorthState channel 31, Spectrum channel 13 and available on Roku.
For ADA information or assistance, please contact Donna Gray, ADA Coordinator, 336-373-2723 or donna.gray@greensboro-nc.gov.
Contact the Greensboro City Clerk at (336) 373-2397 for additional information.
Comments / 0