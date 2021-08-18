Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Next Virtual City Council Meeting is August 31

Greensboro, North Carolina
Greensboro, North Carolina
The meeting will be broadcast on the City's website and will stream live on the City's Greensboro Television Network (GTN). The meeting is also broadcast on AT&T U­verse channel 99, NorthState channel 31, Spectrum channel 13 and available on Roku.

For ADA information or assistance, please contact Donna Gray, ADA Coordinator, 336-373-2723 or donna.gray@greensboro-nc.gov.

Contact the Greensboro City Clerk at (336) 373-2397 for additional information.

Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina

In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
