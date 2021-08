It's been a decade since the AIG Women's Open was last held at Carnoustie, Yani Tseng winning the title for a second straight year. The famed Scottish links is known as arguably the toughest course in the R&A's Open Championship rota, making it a fitting scene for the final women's major of the 2021 season. But will it also lend itself to continuing a mini-trend in the event? For the last two years, the winner of this tournament has been a non-LPGA Tour member: Hinako Shibuno in 2019 and Sophia Popov in 2020.