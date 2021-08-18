Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

New Study: America's Afterschool Programs Providing More STEM Learning Opportunities, But Students from Low-Income Families Most Likely to Miss Out

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC - Afterschool programs are helping address both the shortage of U.S. workers who are well-trained in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields and the underrepresentation of people of color and women in STEM professions. A study released today finds that afterschool programs have been ramping up their STEM offerings, with 73% of parents reporting that their child's afterschool program offers STEM learning opportunities, up from 69% in 2014.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Education#Children And Youth#Family Income#Washington Dc#Stem Learning#Edge Research#The Afterschool Alliance#Asian American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Educationtennesseestar.com

Program Offering Low-Income Families up to $7k for K-12 School Choice over COVID Measures Begins

Governor Doug Ducey’s program offering up to $7,000 in grants for low-income K-12 parents wanting to relocate their students due to their current school’s COVID-19 protocols began Friday. Eligible families have a total household income at or below 350 percent of the Federal Poverty Level, and show proof that their current school has COVID constraints, including: mask mandates, quarantines, vaccine mandates, or discrimination based on vaccination status. The grant funds may be used for a variety of education-related expenses beyond tuition like transportation, online tutoring, and even child care.
Brookings, SDKELOLAND TV

PREVIEW: Housing program in Brookings helping low-income families

PREVIEW: Housing program in Brookings helping low-income families. Some record highs are in jeopardy this week in western KELOLAND. Sturgis laundry posts increases in revenue, sales over 2020, owner says. With dealerships back in stock, will car prices fall?. Project SOS begins backpack giveaways. Police in Sioux Falls investigating after...
Hancock, MIfinlandia.edu

TRIO Talent Search Program at Finlandia University awarded grant to help low income, potential first generation students access higher education

TRIO Talent Search will be provided five years of funding to help a minimum of 729 students from 15 schools in the Western Upper Peninsula find their path to college. HANCOCK, MI. (AUGUST 12, 2021) – The U.S. Department of Education announced that Finlandia University will receive a federal TRIO Talent Search grant to help more low income students who would be the first members of their families to earn degrees to prepare for and enroll in college. The TRIO Talent Search program has been hosted by Finlandia University for over 30 years and has helped over a thousand students achieve their dream of obtaining a college degree.
Waukegan, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Waukegan Kids’ ‘Seeds 4 Success’ Program Aims To Provide Families In Need With Access To Food From Community Garden

CHICAGO (CBS) — Food insecurity, unemployment, missed rent payments; you’ve heard a lot of that in the past year. A group of kids in the north suburbs is stepping up to fight back against those issues with gardening. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas shows us the unique Seeds 4 Success program. From the ground up. From hard work to fruitful rewards. That’s the philosophy Wade Stevenson and Janine James bring to the West Side Community Center. The group stared a garden during the pandemic to help people in the Waukegan area who were out of work and struggling to afford groceries. “Having nutritious foods rather than fast foods....
Barstow, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Four Inland Empire students participate in Bank of America’s Student Leaders program

Four Inland Empire students have been working as paid interns with local nonprofits this summer, in the Bank of American Student Leaders program. The 2021 Inland Empire Student Leaders are Diego Martinez of Hemet, a 2021 graduate of West Valley High School, working with the Riverside Art Museum; Emmanuel Okeke of Fontana, who will be a senior at Summit High School, working with the Inland Empire Black Equity Fund; Diya Theodore of Riverside, a 2021 graduate of Redlands High School, working with OneFuture Coachella Valley; and Jamaal Willis of Apple Valley, a 2021 graduate of Barstow High School, working with KVCR.
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

Abdeladl, Karim chosen for Bank of America’s 2021 Student Leaders program

Bank of America announced Aug. 4 that Shahd Abdeladl, a Greenville Technical Charter High School senior and Southside High School junior Humyra Karim were selected for the financial institution’s Student Leaders program. During the program, the Upstate-based students participated in paid, eight-week summer internships with local nonprofit United Ministries where...
U.S. Politicsmarketplace.org

How does increasing SNAP benefits help low-income families?

On Monday, the Joe Biden administration approved a plan to increase food aid by the largest margin in the history of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps. In the new plan, the average monthly benefit rises 25%, or about $36, above the pre-pandemic rate of around $121 per person. Proponents believe the increase can reduce hunger and improve nutrition and health for up to 42 million Americans as it addresses the “pandemic surge” in food insecurity the country has seen.
Ypsilanti, MIEcho online

EMU's Digital Divas provide STEM kits to elementary and middle school students through their partnership with Ypsilanti District Libraries

EMU Digital Divas, a series of programs founded 11 years ago at EMU with the goal of promoting STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) to middle and high school girls, have teamed up with Ypsilanti District Libraries (YDL) in partnership with five organizations to hand out five specialized kits to kids in the Ypsilanti community.
Gunnison, COwestern.edu

IME Becas Provides Opportunity to More Western Students

Western Colorado University student Dalia Alejandre has a passion for teaching—especially in areas that are culturally diverse with a strong minority community. She is a junior studying Elementary Education with an emphasis in Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Education and a minor in Psychology. Originally from La Barca, Jalisco, Mexico and...
Arkansas StateKait 8

UACCB partners with organization to aid low-income students

Officials discuss difference between the additional COVID vaccine dose, booster dose. Health officials are now recommending a third dose for those who are already vaccinated. The Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a White County woman missing since Aug. 8.
Advocacycentraloregondaily.com

New OSU-Cascades TRIO program provides support services for students in need

A new program at OSU-Cascades is aiding first-generation students and students with financial need or documented disabilities to earn a bachelor’s degree. The TRIO Student Support Services program launched in 2020 with a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The grant provides $262,000 annually for five years to enhance student retention and graduation rates.
Durham, NHunh.edu

UNH Receives $3.2 million to Help Low Income Students in New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H.— The U.S. Department of Education awarded the University of New Hampshire’s Educational Talent Search (ETS) a five-year grant totaling more than $3.2 million to provide support to more than 1,160 low-income and first-generation students in Granite State middle and high schools. “This grant will allow us to help...
Williamson County, TNwilliamsonhomepage.com

Williamson County’s UT Extension office offers STEM options to young students through 4-H program

For decades, the 4-H program through the University of Tennessee’s Extension Office system has introduced thousands of school-aged children to educational opportunities in traditional subjects such as agriculture and home economics. But today’s 4-H program in Williamson County is far more diverse in its course offerings, according to a press...

Comments / 0

Community Policy