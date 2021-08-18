Clemson gets situational as camp begins to wind down
Classes for the fall semester will start at Clemson on Wednesday, which usually signals the beginning of the end of fall camp for the Tigers on the football field. So with Tuesday’s practice being the last one in which the players had no time constraints, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney decided to use all two hours to focus on certain situations with them. That meant two-minute drills, goal-line scenarios, third-down plays, four-down territory and virtually everything in between inside the team’s indoor practice facility.www.chatsports.com
