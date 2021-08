Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. You may have seen stories the last few days around the state and across the country about the “dire” public health environment in Austin, in the words of local officials, and in other Texas communities. This has caused us to rethink our approach to this year’s Texas Tribune Festival, our 11th annual ideas conference. We had intended to go with a hybrid schedule — some sessions streamed, some presented live — but with no predictable end in sight to the recent increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, we’ve made the difficult but prudent decision to eliminate the in-person slate and return to our original plan for an all-virtual event.