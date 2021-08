Claypool is suiting up for Thursday's preseason game in Philadelphia, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Claypool made a diving 45-yard catch during last Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, but he remained on the field for a spell before walking to the sideline. It just so happened to be his final snap of the contest, but coach Mike Tomlin relayed afterward that Claypool was fine. Claypool's ability to suit up one week later confirms as much, but it wouldn't surprise if he exits this game well before the second quarter, when the aforementioned big play occurred last week.