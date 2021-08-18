Cancel
Huron County, MI

Upper Thumb COVID: 36 cases reported in two days

By Scott Nunn
Huron Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were 36 new coronavirus cases reported across the Upper Thumb in the past two days, according to the state’s update Aug. 18. Huron County led the region in new cases with 20. Since the start of the pandemic the county has seen 3,152 cases confirmed and 77 residents die from the disease.

