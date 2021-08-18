Commonwealth Providing New Free Virtual Job Training Programs Through PA CareerLink
HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development Sheila Ireland this week reminded Pennsylvanians that more than 5,000 free unique virtual training modules are now available through SkillUp® PA, a virtual learning platform offered in partnership with Metrix Learning and PA CareerLink®. SkillUp® PA provides free online job training that helps the commonwealth’s workers gain new skills and advance their careers.www.mychesco.com
