Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Commonwealth Providing New Free Virtual Job Training Programs Through PA CareerLink

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development Sheila Ireland this week reminded Pennsylvanians that more than 5,000 free unique virtual training modules are now available through SkillUp® PA, a virtual learning platform offered in partnership with Metrix Learning and PA CareerLink®. SkillUp® PA provides free online job training that helps the commonwealth’s workers gain new skills and advance their careers.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Training#Job Training#Soft Skills#L I#Pennsylvanians#Metrix Learning#Careerlink#Skillup Pa#Referral#Wagner Peyser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Lynn Electronics Announces Restructuring into Data Center/Enterprise and Broadband Divisions

IVYLAND, PA — Lynn Electronics has restructured its organization into Data Center/Enterprise and Broadband divisions. Lynn Electronics has delivered the network connectivity products trusted since 1964. In March 2021, Lynn Electronics acquired Total Cable Solutions, an authority and innovator for the broadband market. To support the unique needs of both enterprise and service providers, Lynn Electronics has restructured its organization into Data Center/Enterprise and Broadband divisions.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

State Announces $1 Million in Grant Funding Available to Small Businesses and Farmers

HARRISBURG, PA — Leaders from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) visited GeorgeKo Industries in Erie recently to announce that $1 million in 2021 Small Business Advantage Grant funding is available to small businesses and farmers who want to improve their operations through energy efficiency, pollution prevention, and natural resource protection.
West Goshen, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

West Goshen Township Offering Sewer and Trash Rebates for Seniors

WEST CHESTER, PA — West Goshen Township announced it is offering a Trash and/or Sewer Rebate again this year. West Goshen seniors age 65 or older who have an income under $35,000 and received a Pennsylvania Property/Rent Tax Rebate this year are eligible to apply for a Trash and/or Sewer Rebate through West Goshen Township. Rebate Applications will be mailed in June to everyone who received a West Goshen Trash and/or Sewer rebate in the past.
Posted by
MyChesCo

Game Commission: Public Can Comment on Bobwhite Quail Plan

HARRISBURG, PA — Those wishing to submit comments about the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s 2021-2030 Northern Bobwhite Quail Management Plan draft may do so until Aug. 28. The draft plan can be found on the Northern Bobwhite Quail page at www.pgc.pa.gov. Comments may be sent by email to [email protected]. When...
Posted by
MyChesCo

Upper Uwchlan Township Announces Comprehensive Plan Update

CHESTER SPRINGS, PA — Upper Uwchlan Township announced that its Planning Commission has begun the process of reviewing and updating the Township Comprehensive Plan. Officials state this will be a lengthy and complex review and revision process, and public input is welcomed along the way. To find out more, visit...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Celebrates 600,000 Acres of Farmland Preserved, $253 Million Invested in PA Economy, Food Security

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf this week announced that Pennsylvania’s nation-leading farmland preservation program has reached more than 600,000 acres of farmland preserved, leaving it forever safeguarded from future residential, commercial, or industrial development. Since taking office in 2015, Governor Tom Wolf has made farmland preservation a priority investment...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Drops for Fifth Consecutive Month

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) recently released its employment situation report for July 2021. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 6.6 percent in July. The U.S. rate fell one-half of a percentage point to 5.4 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 6.4 percentage points below its July 2020 level and the national rate was down 4.8 points over the year.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Aeris Announces 20 New CDFI Ratings and 2 New Investor Clients

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Aeris®, the rating and information service for impact investments, announced that it has issued new annual ratings on 20 community development loan funds (CDFIs). Among these was one first-time ratee, Pacific Community Ventures, which also received a new Impact Management Rating. The Aeris Impact Management Rating Report assesses and reports how a CDFI measures and manages impact.
Lancaster County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Lancaster County 911 Is Hiring Dispatchers

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA — Have you ever considered becoming a 911 dispatcher? Lancaster County-Wide Communications (LCWC) is hiring. On August 31, 2021, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, there will be a Job Fair/Open House at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center for those interested to find out more information or ask questions.
Posted by
MyChesCo

New Kennett Library Breaks Ground

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Chester County Library System announced the new Kennett Library groundbreaking ceremony was held on August 12. The event was attended by local elected officials, as well as CCLS staff and Board members. Officials state the new Kennett Library and Resource Center will provide the structure,...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

AG Shapiro: Firearm Regulations Must Include Ghost Guns

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro has led a multi-state coalition in submitting a comment to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) that encourages the ATF to finalize regulations that would make clear that “ghost guns” are firearms under federal law. By finalizing regulations, the ATF would dramatically reduce the availability of untraceable guns and would take a significant step in addressing the current gun violence epidemic.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Just in Time GCP Ranks No. 774 on the 2021 Inc. 5000

WARRINGTON, PA — Inc. magazine today revealed that Just in Time GCP is No. 774 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
Bala Cynwyd, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Global Indemnity Group, LLC Issues Letter to Investor

BALA CYNWYD, PA — Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ: GBLI), parent company of specialty property and casualty insurance providers Penn-America Group®, United National Group®, Diamond State Group®, American Reliable Insurance Company®, and Collectibles Insurance Services™, recently issued the following letter to Harbert Discovery Fund, LP in response to a recent letter from the Investor:
Posted by
MyChesCo

U.S. 322 Lane Closure Next Week for Geotechnical Drilling in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — A lane closure with flagging is scheduled on U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) between Colonial Drive and Mattson Road in Bethel and Concord townships, Delaware County, on Monday, August 23, through Friday, August 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for geotechnical drilling, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Comments / 0

Community Policy