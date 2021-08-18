Commonwealth Providing New Free Virtual Job Training Programs Through PA CareerLink

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) recently released its employment situation report for July 2021. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 6.6 percent in July. The U.S. rate fell one-half of a percentage point to 5.4 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 6.4 percentage points below its July 2020 level and the national rate was down 4.8 points over the year.