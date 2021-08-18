Top holdings of the famous ‘Tiger Cubs’ hedge funds reveal e-commerce and pandemic plays

This is Bloomberg Opinion Today, a low-cost, democratized market of Bloomberg Opinion’s opinions. Sign up here. The Reddit-warped portion of the stock market hasn’t been kind to hedge funds this year. Does that mean retail investors are winning? Sure, shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. are still up 1,388% this year. But all those Robinhood trades are really just lining the pockets of other Wall Street firms, Jared Dillian writes. Robinhood Markets Inc. happily routes its customers’ meme-stock bets such as AMC and GameStop Corp. to market-makers, in turn receiving what’s called a payment for order flow. The more flow, the bigger the payment to these investing platforms. This year, order-flow payments from wholesalers may rise 61% to $4.6 billion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. So you can only imagine how well market-makers must be doing, as they use sophisticated algorithms to play three-dimensional chess with these trades. While the cost of that may be obscured from retail investors, it’s a very real one that muddies the notion of Robinhood democratizing investing, Jared writes. Remember, Redditors: Nothing’s free. (Also, you can take your fingers out of your ears now.)