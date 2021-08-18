Cancel
Apparel

The Air Jordan 1 Mid's Reign Continues With A Grey And Green Colorway

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong the “butt” of many jokes, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has become a go-to option for countless sneaker fans – casual and savvy alike. With dozens of colorways ostensibly inspired by the original batch of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker, the mid-top silhouette has garnered attention for its relatively accessible nature. And while its latest grey, white and green style isn’t rooted in Air Jordan heritage, it’s sure to join wish-lists everywhere for its clean color-blocking (and Boston Celtics-appropriate arrangement). Suede throughout the retro indulges in the darkest shade of the trio, while profile swooshes, collar panels and “Wings” insignias on the lateral ankle flap are clad in the titular tone. A less obvious detail on the upcoming sneakers is the seemingly-metallic green lace dubrae at the base of the tongue, perhaps a nod to an Air Jordan 1 from 1985.

