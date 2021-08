Given my recognition that taxation is theft, or at least a thoroughgoing act of extortion, I'm generally delighted when people escape the clutches of the tax man. But news that the majority of Americans owed no income tax for 2020 and will similarly pay no income taxes for 2021 raises concerns in two counts: first, that tax obligations disappeared for so many because the economy took such a brutal hit during the pandemic; second, that the result is a situation in which a minority of the population foots the bill for the policies of politicians selected by the majority.