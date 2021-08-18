Severe Weather Statement issued for Tooele by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 13:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tooele A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JUAB AND SOUTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTIES At 102 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Vernon, or 27 miles southeast of Dugway English Village, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Vernon, Eureka, Little Sahara State Park, Lofgreen, Tintic Junction and Jericho. This includes US Route 6 between mile markers 119 and 140. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
