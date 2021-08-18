Cancel
Donell Stanley: Waived with injury designation

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Stanley (undisclosed) was waived by the Buccaneers with an injury designation Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Stanley will revert to season-ending injured reserve if he clears waivers unclaimed. The 2020 undrafted free agent has yet to suit up in the NFL.

